BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 4.2%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. 720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 412,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $556.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 2.01.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $339,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,262 shares of company stock worth $2,847,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

