Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 4.6%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $31.29. Approximately 28,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,686,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.28%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $15,908,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

