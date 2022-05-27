Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Warner Music Group posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 in the last 90 days. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.