Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) traded down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. 56,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,132,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $725.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

