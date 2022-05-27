Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $11.76

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.42. Gold Fields shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 38,345 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

