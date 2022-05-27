Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,400 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Livent worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 13.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 111.86 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

