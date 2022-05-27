Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 13,200 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.57 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

