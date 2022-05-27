Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,606,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,934,000 after purchasing an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,055,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.43. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $128.13 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

