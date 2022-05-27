Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,280 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Alarm.com worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,835,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 294,822 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,434. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

