Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 30,000 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,775 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,953,000 after purchasing an additional 313,324 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 22,531.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 274,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230,313 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 154,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.86. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Independent Bank news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

