Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Down 3.2%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 1,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 744,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEV shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 1,653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

