Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.26. 2,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,887,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

