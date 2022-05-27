Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 218,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 234,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.39.

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; the Gander Belt gold property located in central Newfoundland; the Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and the South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

