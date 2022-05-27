Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 218,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 234,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.39.
About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)
Recommended Stories
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.