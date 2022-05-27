Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.39 and last traded at $66.63. Approximately 2,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 376,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.87.

Several analysts have commented on EGLE shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $972.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.83%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,492 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,898 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

