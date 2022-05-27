GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 123,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 244,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The company has a market cap of C$17.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

