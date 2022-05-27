GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 123,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 244,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The company has a market cap of C$17.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.
GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)
Further Reading
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.