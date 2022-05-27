MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 113,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 733,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

LABS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$20.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company also provides GMP flower sourcing, packaging, and distribution services.

