GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Shares Down 6.2%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. Approximately 206,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 391,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

