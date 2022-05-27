Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $175.97

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.97 and last traded at $174.42, with a volume of 134190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,888 shares of company stock valued at $81,173,177. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

