NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.29.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $198.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average of $246.79. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NICE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,460,000 after buying an additional 106,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NICE by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,396,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,921,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in NICE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 879,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,884,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NICE (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
