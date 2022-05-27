Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.43

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.43 and last traded at $118.44, with a volume of 16349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

Get Hess alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $15,033,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Hess by 70.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,947,000 after buying an additional 1,111,639 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 563.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Hess by 2.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.