Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.19

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.19 and last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 368794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$26,025.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,444,064.84. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 13,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.08, for a total value of C$205,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,225,491.28. Insiders have sold 40,087 shares of company stock valued at $555,434 in the last quarter.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

