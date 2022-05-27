APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.27

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 77126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.76.

The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

