REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.63. REE Automotive shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 7,583 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on REE shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REE Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $515.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

