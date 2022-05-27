MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.76

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.09. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYTE. UBS Group raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $963.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.56 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.