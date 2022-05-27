Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 42,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 495,155 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Denny’s by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

