Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 10.8%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $50.42. Approximately 46,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,993,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.64.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Wayfair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Wayfair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

