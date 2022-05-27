Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading Up 12.4%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) shares were up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 109,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,719,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on PL shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

