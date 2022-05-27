Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 279,543 shares.The stock last traded at $21.92 and had previously closed at $19.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $809.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

