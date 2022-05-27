Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 267,381 shares.The stock last traded at $20.32 and had previously closed at $22.20.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,424,366. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.