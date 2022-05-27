GAP (NYSE:GPS) Trading Up 9.3%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 319,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,281,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. GAP’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. GAP’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

