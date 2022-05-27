Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.48. 5,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 323,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The company has a market cap of $806.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.