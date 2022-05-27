Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.98. 788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 535,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.