Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.98. 788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 535,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

