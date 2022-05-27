Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 858,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 13,586,495 shares.The stock last traded at $19.11 and had previously closed at $17.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Macy's alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,355,000 after acquiring an additional 224,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.