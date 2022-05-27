Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 54,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,932,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 190.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

