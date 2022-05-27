Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Up 10%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 4,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 564,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CURV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $2,314,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $1,543,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $769,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

