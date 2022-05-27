Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.02. 11,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,372,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at $317,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.