Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,911 shares.The stock last traded at $16.04 and had previously closed at $16.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $642.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

