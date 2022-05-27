Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,911 shares.The stock last traded at $16.04 and had previously closed at $16.08.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $642.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.56%.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
