Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 356,322 shares.The stock last traded at $11.08 and had previously closed at $11.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $781.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 266.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Unisys by 76.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Unisys by 152.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

