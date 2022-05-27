Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading 14.2% Higher

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 33,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,420,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 53.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 16.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

