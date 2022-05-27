Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Up 127.3% in May

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ HBANP opened at $19.60 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $26.56.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

