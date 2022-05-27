DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 128.3% in May

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE KSM opened at $9.60 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

