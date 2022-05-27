Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Samsara (NYSE:IOT) to Buy

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of IOT opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $861,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $33,819,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

