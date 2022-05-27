Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) to Hold

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE:IRNT opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. IronNet has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. Analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IronNet news, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $1,793,487.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,172.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IronNet by 651.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 103,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IronNet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IronNet by 103.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IronNet by 70.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

