Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Joby Aviation Inc. is involved in developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing. Joby Aviation Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners, is based in SANTA CRUZ, Calif. “

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth about $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.