JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($11.01) target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 537.50 ($6.76).

LON JD opened at GBX 119.15 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 304.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.97). The company has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

