FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.89) price target on the transport operator’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 131.46 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £986.09 million and a PE ratio of 2.32. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 138 ($1.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

