Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($4.91) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s previous close.

MOON has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 370 ($4.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 495 ($6.23) to GBX 460 ($5.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.43) on Wednesday. Moonpig Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190.60 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.20). The stock has a market cap of £931.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.