Grainger’s (GRI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.91) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grainger from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 358 ($4.50).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 309.60 ($3.90) on Wednesday. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.28). The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 295.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

