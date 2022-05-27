Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.09.

QRVO opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.75.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

