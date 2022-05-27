TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

NYSE:THS opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

